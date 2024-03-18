Yamadheera Trailer Out! theatrical release on March 23

The movie "Yamadheera," featuring Kannada hero Komal Kumar and Indian cricketer Sreesanth in a negative role, is set to release on March 23rd. It marks the debut production of Vedala Srinivas under SriMandiram Productions.

The trailer launch event was held recently at the Film Chamber, attended by notable figures including Telugu Film Producers Council members. The film, shot in foreign locations, revolves around political intrigue and the tampering of EVMs, with parallels drawn to recent trends.

The cast includes Nagababu, Ali, Satya Prakash, and Madhu Sudhan. Prominent industry personalities praised the film's title and its portrayal of contemporary issues, expressing hopes for its success upon its release on March 23rd.