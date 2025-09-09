Every Song Of Mine Mirrors Phase of My Life: Sreerama Chandra

“You know, engineering, then Indian Idol winner and now being the host of Telugu Idol. How do you look back at that leap of faith? I ask.

Sreerama Chandra smiles at the phrase. “Leap of faith? Yeah, I think I am good at that,” he says. “Every junction in my life has been about trusting my instincts. Waking up with hope, looking up to something big—that’s always been my way. When you start from zero, or even minus, and dream big, a leap of faith is the only hope you have. Ninety percent of people back off at the exact moment they are supposed to leap. I have never been that person. Something from within has always told me—go for it. I think I have backed myself really well.”

But he’s quick to add, “I also want to give credit to every person along the way—those who pushed me forward, those who inspired me, even those who tried to pull me down. In their own way, they all gave me strength. So yes, you do have to be your own cheerleader, but you also have to recognize the many nudges life gives you.”

Now back on Telugu Indian Idol, this time as host, he reflects on being on the “other side of the stage.” “Actually, there are four sides,” he laughs. “Contestant, host, judge, and makers—the crew who create and execute everything. I have been part of almost all of it. As a contestant, I know what it feels like to wait for that verdict. As a host, I know the fun of being on stage without the pressure of proving anything. And I also know what goes into editing, shooting, and shaping the show. But judging—that’s the one role I wouldn’t want. Choosing between two performers, that’s the toughest thing in life. I would rather just be the one supporting the contestants and presenting them to the world. That’s where the joy is.”

He sees anchoring as an extension of his live stage work. “On stage, no one’s judging me, they are just there to enjoy with me. Anchoring is the same—I am having fun, I am making sure others have fun, and I am the bridge between contestants and audience. Indian Idol is special to me because that’s where my journey began, so it feels like coming home.”

Though he isn’t in the judge’s chair, contestants often turn to him for advice. “I am not the decision maker, I just announce it,” he says. “But when makers or even judges ask my opinion, I share it. For me, the most important things are soul, feel, pronunciation, and being true to your art. Conviction matters more than anything. Sometimes I think about the backstory too—who needs that extra push. If someone is stepping out of their comfort zone and still giving it everything, that inspires me.”

And he mentors quietly. “If I see someone struggling, I take them aside and talk. Because not everyone gets feedback in time. The world outside isn’t always nice—people let you figure things out the hard way. I don’t want that for these kids. If I can give them even a small push, I will do it.”

Sreerama has worn many hats—singer, dancer, actor, host. Which one feels most like home? “Honestly, whatever I am doing at that moment,” he says. “I have trained myself to switch on and off. If I am hosting, I prepare as a host. If I am singing, I prepare as a singer. If I am acting, I prep for the character. I love being all of it, but preparation is the key. I want to be ready for anything—singing, acting, dancing, hosting. Whatever the universe brings my way.”

Recently, he turned down Bigg Boss, a choice that made news. “It was tough,” he admits. “I was almost going. But I had prior commitments—my US tour, Indian Idol, some shows in October. It came down to being ethical. Do I break promises to so many people and go into Bigg Boss? Or do I stick to my word? I chose commitments. Maybe next year, who knows. I would love to reach a national audience through it someday.”





This year also brought him a spiritual journey. “It started last year with Inner Engineering at Isha, and then some meditation retreats. Then came the Mahakumbh performance—what an opportunity! I took my parents with me, we went to Ayodhya on my birthday, then Mahakumbh, then Varanasi. It was like flowing with life. Performing there felt like a calling. I discovered a devotional, spiritual side of me that I want to nurture further.”

Ask him which song defines his journey and he can’t pick one. “It’s strange, but every song I have sung has mirrored a phase of my life. My first release was a remix—reflecting my confusion then. ‘Balma’ was celebration. ‘Subhanallah’ was pure romance. Telugu songs like Gelupu Thalupule captured life’s ups and downs. And ‘Oh Rendu Prema’ from ‘Baby’, which won me a Filmfare last year, was all about love’s innocence. Each one is like an identity card for a different part of me.”

As for what’s next, he laughs. “That’s my WhatsApp status— ‘What Next’. I don’t always know. I try to live my present fully, so the past becomes beautiful and the future opens up naturally. Right now, I want to do more independent music. This year, I am putting out what music truly means to me—six to eight singles at least, across Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi. That’s the plan.”

Before wrapping up, I ask him to sing a few lines. He grins. “I don’t have a go-to song,” he says. “But I love singing melodies. That’s where you reach people’s hearts. That’s how they connect.”

And as he hums softly, you realize that whether as contestant, singer, anchor, or mentor, Sreerama Chandra has always been about one thing—connection. A leap of faith, a note of hope, and the music that ties it all together.