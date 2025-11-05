Sreeleela’s Magic Wearing Off?

Sreeleela, who until not too long ago was seen as the Shining New Star of Telugu cinema, is suddenly no more the ‘IT’ girl. With her recent films, including Robinhood and now Mass Jathara, underperforming severely at the box office, her participation in the Hindi remake of Arundhati has come under the scanner.

According to multiple sources, Allu Aravind, who is producing the Arundhati remake, is “seriously reconsidering” his decision to cast Sreeleela in the lead. “If you recall, the original Arundhati achieved blockbuster status primarily due to Anushka Shetty’s screen presence and powerful performance. Will Sreeleela be able to recreate that magic? Doubtful!” says a source.

The actress, who is a stunning dancer and was a favourite of all Telugu filmmakers, has been severely criticized for her performance and dancing in Mass Jathara.

A filmmaker who has worked with her feels over-confidence is killing Sreeleela’s career. “When she came in, she was eager to learn and better herself. All the praise has gone to her head. Even her dancing, which is her USP, has become repetitive. Sreeleela needs to stop, take a deep breath, and then resume. She is no doubt hot property. She just needs to reconsider her priorities,” he says.