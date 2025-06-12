Sreeleela’s Childhood Picture Marks Her Entry Into Ustaad Bhagat Singh

As shooting resumes for one of Tollywood’s most anticipated films, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, actress Sreeleela received a warm and memorable welcome on set. Directed by Harish Shankar and starring Pawan Kalyan, the film is already creating a major buzz among fans.



The production team marked Sreeleela’s first day on set with a sweet surprise — they welcomed her using a rare and adorable childhood photo, which was shared on social media. The gesture touched the actress deeply, and she posted the moment online. The photo quickly went viral, winning hearts and drawing praise from fans.



Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's return to the sets was celebrated with a special video released by the makers, which further fueled excitement surrounding the film’s progress.



Sreeleela, who has already worked with top Telugu stars like Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and Balakrishna, is now gearing up to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan, a move widely seen as a significant leap in her career. The young actress is also expanding her reach into Tamil cinema, appearing alongside Siva Karthikeyan in the upcoming film Parasakthi.



With Ustaad Bhagat Singh progressing steadily, fans can expect a powerful collaboration between its lead stars. .