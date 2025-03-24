Sreeleela Turns Down Bold Role in Mangalavaram Sequel

Riding high on her girl-next-door image in films like Dhamaka, Guntur Kaaram, and her upcoming release Robinhood, actress Sreeleela has reportedly declined a bold role in the sequel to the acclaimed thriller Mangalavaram.





“She was approached to play a rural girl with a nymphomaniac disorder, but she wasn’t ready to take on such a dark-shaded character at this point in her career,” reveals a source. While Payal Rajput received widespread praise for her fearless performance in Mangalavaram, Sreeleela opted against undergoing such an intense transformation.

Director Ajay Bhupathi, known for writing powerful, gray-shaded female roles in RX 100 and Mangalavaram, had envisioned a bold character for Sreeleela. Payal Rajput’s daring act in RX 100 turned her into an overnight sensation, but Sreeleela seems to be making calculated career moves.





“The power dynamics of Tollywood stardom are fascinating, and Sreeleela is quickly emerging as a favorite among top directors,” the source adds. “She has already replaced Rashmika Mandanna in Robinhood and Pooja Hegde in Guntur Kaaram, cementing her status as the go-to actress for high-profile roles.”

After declining a special dance number with Tamil superstar Vijay in GOAT, Sreeleela is now set to expand her reach in Kollywood by starring alongside Sivakarthikeyan in Parashakti. She has also secured a major role in Bollywood, starring opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3.



“With her rising popularity across multiple industries, Sreeleela is fast becoming the next big pan-Indian actress, following in Rashmika Mandanna’s footsteps,” the source concludes.