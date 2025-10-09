Sreeleela Struggles to Regain Lost Glory After String of Box Office Flops

Young actress Sreeleela seems to be going through a rough patch and needs to regain her lost glory after a string of flops. In recent times, she has faced back-to-back setbacks with films like Aadikeshava, Skanda, Extra Ordinary Man, Robinhood, and even her Kannada debut Junior, which failed to impress Telugu audiences.

“Sreeleela must deliver a hit with her upcoming film Mass Jathara, otherwise her market value will dip further. It’s high time she regains her winning streak,” says a leading distributor. “She gained some mileage with her special number Kisik Kisik in Pushpa: The Rise and her energetic dance with Mahesh Babu in the Kurchi Madathapetti song drew applause, but nothing solid has followed since,” he adds.

The talented performer is now expanding her horizons with projects across industries — a Tamil debut titled Parashakti and a Bollywood film under Anurag Kashyap’s direction. Back in Tollywood, her big-ticket film Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan is generating considerable buzz. “She gave up a couple of other offers and allotted bulk dates to Ustaad Bhagat Singh, putting all her hopes on this film,” another source reveals.

There’s no denying that Sreeleela is a dancer par excellence, but she now needs the right roles and strong scripts to re-establish herself as a bankable actress, especially with rising competition in Tollywood. “Her next two Telugu films will decide her ratings in the industry — or she might shift focus to Tamil and Hindi cinema,” concludes the source.