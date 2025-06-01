 Top
Sreeleela Shares Nostalgic Birthday Throwback from Her Childhood

BVS Prakash
1 Jun 2025 11:19 AM IST

Actress posts heartwarming photo of a traditional birthday celebration, highlighting her bond with family and close friend Miheeka Bajaj

Sreeleela shared a touching childhood memory on Instagram, recalling how birthdays were joyfully celebrated at home with loved ones.

Actress Sreeleela recently delighted her fans on Instagram with a nostalgic throwback that’s melting hearts. The post features a charming photo from one of her childhood birthday celebrations, capturing her radiant smile as she sits in a beautifully decorated basket, being lifted by her family.

Clad in a traditional half-saree, Sreeleela exudes grace and joy in the frame. She captioned it: “So back in the day this is how we celebrated birthdays at home 💛”

The photo is a touching reminder of her close bond with her mother, who lovingly planned the celebration, adding a personal and emotional touch to the memory.

Another standout moment from the post shows Sreeleela warmly embracing her close friend Miheeka Bajaj, wife of actor Rana Daggubati. Their affectionate hug speaks volumes about their deep friendship and enduring connection.

On the work front, Sreeleela is juggling an exciting slate of projects. She will be seen opposite Ravi Teja in Jathara, alongside Akhil Akkineni in Lenin, and is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Aashiqui 3. She is also set to make her Tamil debut in Parashakti.


