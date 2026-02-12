Sreeleela Officially Graduates as a Doctor

Star heroine Sreeleela, whose most recent movies are Parasakthi and Mass Jathara, has officially added a prestigious new title to her name: Doctor. The actress has successfully completed her MBBS degree. Dressed in her graduation robes, Sreeleela was recently conferred with her doctorate at a formal ceremony.



She has done more than a dozen movies since she began her MBBS. In previous interviews, she revealed that she never viewed medicine as a "back-up plan" but rather as a lifelong dream she was determined to fulfill.

She has admittedly spent sleepless nights juggling film shoots and study sessions.



The first film in her career post graduation is going to be Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, to be released in theatres on March 26, 2026

