Sreeleela, Miheeka Bajaj’s Warm Bond Wins Hearts

Miheeka Bajaj, entrepreneur and wife of actor Rana Daggubati, recently shared a candid photo with actress Sreeleela that instantly struck a chord online.

The picture captures the duo in a warm embrace, both smiling naturally — a moment that felt refreshingly real in a world of curated celebrity images.



Captioning the photo with heartfelt words, Miheeka wrote, "A bit late; was too busy celebrating you… May this year be the year of letting go, unlearning and relearning. Nobody balances old-world wisdom while keeping your childlike innocence and enthusiasm! Love you to bits!"













Sreeleela looked graceful in a green saree, while Miheeka kept it understated in a soft pink kurti. There was no red carpet glamour or heavy styling — just two friends sharing a moment that radiated warmth and authenticity.



The camaraderie between the two isn’t new. Sreeleela had earlier appeared on Rana Daggubati’s talk show, where her rapport with the couple was already evident. This recent post adds another layer to what seems to be a genuine, off-screen friendship. In an industry often defined by orchestrated appearances, their interaction stood out — no filters, no fanfare, just a sincere connection and a message that felt personal and heartfelt.



On the work front, Sreeleela is currently shooting for her big-ticket Telugu film ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ alongside Pawan Kalyan.

She’s also gearing up for her Bollywood debut with ‘Aashiqui 3’ and has a Kollywood project 'Parashakthi' is also shaping up well, further cementing her pan-India appeal.