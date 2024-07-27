Sreeleela Eyes Solo Heroine Roles, Declines Sardar 2?

Hyderabad: If Chennai sources are to be believed, hotshot actress Sreeleela has reportedly thumbed down a role opposite Tamil star Karthi since the film had two heroines. “Sreeleela prefers solo heroine roles even in Kollywood and didn’t want to share screen space with another actress. Apparently, she declined a role in ‘Sardar 2’ which was launched recently since the action-adventure was planned as a two-heroine movie,’ he says and adds “It is a good decision considering Sreeleela’s popularity in Tollywood and looking to retain her brand value in Kollywood as well,”



No doubt, Sreeleela’s last Telugu release ‘Guntur Kaaram’ was a commercial success, and her energetic dancing with superstar Mahesh Babu in the song ‘Kurichi Madathapetti’ became a rage the world over. “She is an excellent dancer and proved her mettle in varied Telugu movies like ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Skanda’. Right now, she is busy promoting retail brands in Chennai and minting some money and biding her time for a plum role with a big Tamil star,’ he points out.

In fact, Sreeleela worked with big stars like Ravi Teja, and Ram Pothineni and played a key role with Balakrishna in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’. 'Working with stars always pays well and gets more mileage," he concludes.