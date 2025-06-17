Sreeleela Celebrates Birthday With Heartfelt Gratitude

Sreeleela marked her recent birthday with joy, sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram. Expressing gratitude to her fans, she wrote, "Dear Reader, It's your girl's birthday and you make her celebrate herself. Thank you for everything." Surrounded by her favorite people, the actress celebrated another year with love and appreciation.



The actress is currently doing three important movies: Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara, and Akhil Akineni's Lenin.











