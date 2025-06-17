 Top
Home » Entertainment

Sreeleela Celebrates Birthday With Heartfelt Gratitude

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
17 Jun 2025 10:27 AM IST

Sreeleela marked her recent birthday with joy, sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Sreeleela Celebrates Birthday With Heartfelt Gratitude
x
Sree Leela.

Sreeleela marked her recent birthday with joy, sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram. Expressing gratitude to her fans, she wrote, "Dear Reader, It's your girl's birthday and you make her celebrate herself. Thank you for everything." Surrounded by her favorite people, the actress celebrated another year with love and appreciation.

The actress is currently doing three important movies: Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara, and Akhil Akineni's Lenin.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sreeleela 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X