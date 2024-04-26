Sreeleela basking in the summer Sun

Young Tollywood sensation Sreeleela, who is basking in the success of her last release— 'Guntur Kaaram', is on a break. She seems to be having a gala time. It appears, the actress is basking in the summer Sun in the best way possible!

The actress recently shared a picture on her social media, giving all her peers major summer FOMO. Clad in a casual black sweatshirt and sweatpants, Sreeleela is all smiles as she stands by the poolside, playfully dipping her toes into the water.

With black shades on her head, Sreeleela’s caption reads, ““Testing waters” Just summer things do you agree?” perfectly captures the carefree vibe of the picture. Fans love how Sreeleela is keeping it comfy, yet cute with her poolside look. Summer goals achieved, Sreeleela!

Sreeleela rose to fame with the blockbuster 'Dhamaka' in which she showcased her acting and dancing skills. Later, she went on to work with stars like Ram Pothineni (Skanda), Nithin (Extra Ordinary Man) and played niece to Nandamuri Balakrishna in 'Bhagavanth Kesari' to carve a niche for herself in Tollywood.

It was a delight for fans to watch Mahesh Babu match steps with her for the chartbuster—Kuchini Madathapetti, which has become a party anthem in the recent days.