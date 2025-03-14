Sreeleela Adopts Two Differently-Abled Children?

Actress Sreeleela has adopted two differently-abled children, Guru and Shobhitha. According to reports, she felt an instant connection with them during a visit to an orphanage in 2022 and decided to provide them with a better life. This heartwarming gesture came just before the release of her film By Two Love.

At just 23, Sreeleela has made a strong impact in Telugu and Kannada cinema. Despite coming from a conservative family, she pursued acting while simultaneously completing her medical studies. She earned her MBBS degree in 2021 and made her acting debut with Kiss. Beyond acting, she is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Sreeleela is the daughter of Swarnalatha, a gynecologist based in Bangalore. She was born after her mother’s separation from industrialist Surapaneni Subhakara Rao. .

At a recent press meet in Hyderabad for her upcoming film Robinhood, Sreeleela took a moment to correct an anchor who introduced her by saying, "Leela means song, song means dance, and dance means Leela." She responded confidently, "That is why, in this movie, I worked on making it ‘Leela means dialogue, dialogue means performance, and performance means Leela.’"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sreeleela is set to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film. The yet-to-be-titled project is rumored to be a sequel to the iconic romantic film Aashiqui. A teaser featuring Kartik singing Tu Meri Zindagi with romantic visuals has already heightened anticipation for the film. She is also doing a Tamil film 'Parashakti' with Siva Karthikeyan to expand her footprint.