Sarangadariya Teaser Out

Raja Raveendar Starrer 'Sarangadariya'is being made on the Saija Creations banner with the blessings of Challapalli Chalapathi Rao garu, Produced by Umadevi, Sarath Chandra. Padmarao Abbisetti (Alias Pandu) is making his debut as a director. The film is currently in post production works. Makers are planning to release the film in May. So far two songs were released to a superb response from the listeners. One of them is the inspirational song 'Andukovaa' crooned by legendary singer Chithra, and another song is 'Naa Kannule'. The teaser of the film is unveiled on Thursday. Young and Talented, Sree Vishnu has released the teaser and conveyed his best wishes to the entire team.



Going by the Teaser, 'Sarangadariya' is crafted as a complete emotional family entertainer. A middle aged man leads his family along with his wife, two sons and a daughter. He wants to live a respectable life in the society with self esteem but faces problems due to his sons and daughter. He gets criticised by society. What are the consequences he faced and what steps the father has taken to save his family seems the main crux of 'Sarangadariya'.

On this occasion Producers, Umadevi and Sarath Chandra Challapalli say, " Special thanks to Hero Sree Vishnu for releasing our 'Sarangadariya' teaser. The film has heartwarming emotions. We are planning to release the film in May. The release date will be announced soon."



Director Padmarao Abbisetti (Pandu) says, " My heartfelt thanks to Sree Vishnu garu for releasing the teaser of our film. This is my first film as a director. This film explores the hardships faced by a middle class family. 'Sarangadariya' is a perfect family entertainer which has love and family emotions in it. We are planning to release the film in May. "

