Sree Vishnu Draws Flak From OTT Audience for Weak Story

Actor Sree Vishnu, once celebrated as the “king of entertainment,” is currently facing strong criticism from OTT viewers following the digital release of Vishnu Vinyasam on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which had already failed at the box office after its theatrical release in late February, is now drawing fresh backlash online.

Viewers have expressed disappointment over multiple aspects of the film, including its weak story, inconsistent screenplay, lack of engaging entertainment, and poor editing. What has come as a surprise, however, is that even Sree Vishnu’s performance has been criticized, with audiences pointing out issues in his dialogue delivery and modulation.



The backlash has raised concerns about the actor’s recent script choices. After consecutive setbacks with Arjuna Phalguna and Vishnu Vinayasam, many fans feel that continuing on this path could impact his brand and standing in the industry. This is especially notable given his earlier success with films like Raja Raja Chora, which had cemented his reputation for entertaining content.



Looking ahead, Sree Vishnu’s upcoming projects will be crucial. Films like Comrade Kalyan are expected to play a key role in rebuilding audience confidence. Meanwhile, his recent outing Mrithyunjay has received relatively decent reviews, and its OTT release in April will determine whether it can offset the current negativity.

At this stage, the actor’s ability to bounce back with stronger content and performances will be vital in reclaiming his “entertainment king” image.