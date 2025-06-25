Sree Leela's Shifting Sands: Is She Out Of 'Lenin'?

Sree Leela has become a highly sought-after actress following Pelli Sandadi. She has several films in her pipeline, juggling projects across Tollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood.

Although Sree Leela hasn't delivered a proper hit since the Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram, she still has a handful of projects in her kitty.



Sree Leela was initially roped in to play the female lead in Akhil's Lenin. The makers of the movie even announced a video featuring the duo at the time of the announcement.

While the makers of Lenin are aiming to release the film for Diwali, it is rumored that Sree Leela has allocated her dates to Hindi and Tamil movies.



Consequently, the makers of Lenin are reportedly searching for another actress to replace Sree Leela. It remains to be seen whether Sree Leela will indeed be replaced in Lenin.



Sree Leela was last seen in Robinhood, a film that did poor business at the box office. She will next be seen in Mass Jathara and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

