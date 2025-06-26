Sree Leela Out, Bhagyashri Borse In for Akhil's Lenin

Akkineni Akhil’s upcoming movie, Lenin, has been in the making for a while now. The film is directed by Murali Kishore Abburu.

Sree Leela was initially roped in to play the female lead opposite Akhil, and she even shot some portions.

The latest news doing the rounds is that the Robinhood actress is no longer part of the film due to date issues. She appears to have exited the movie.



If the latest reports are to be believed, Bhagyashri Borse of Mr. Bachchan fame will be the new addition to the film. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

Bhagyashri is currently also doing Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha and Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka.



The Lenin teaser was released in April and received mixed responses from all quarters. Lenin is jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Annapurna Studios.

SS Thaman composes the music for the film. It will be Akhil's first theatrical release after his wedding. The rural action drama is yet to lock its release date.

