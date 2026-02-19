SreeLeela Career On The Upswing In Kollywood?

Despite a shaky start in Tamil cinema with Parasakthi failing at the box office, Sree Leela appears to be firmly on an upward trajectory in Kollywood. The young actress has managed to land some enviable projects, signalling strong industry confidence in her potential.



Sree Leela has already bagged a key role opposite Dhanush in his 55th film, to be directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy. Now, she seems to have struck an even bigger opportunity by joining Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming project, tentatively titled AK64. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and also features Malayalam legend Mohanlal in a pivotal role.



Speculation around Sree Leela’s casting gained momentum after she was spotted with director Adhik Ravichandran at a racing event in Dubai last year. Her presence alongside Ajith Kumar has reignited rumours that she will be playing an important role in the film. Reports about her possible inclusion had first surfaced in August, hinting that this project could mark her official Tamil debut opposite the superstar.



“Sree Leela working with stars like Dhanush will give her the much-needed break and mileage in Kollywood,” says director Ashok Teja, who worked with Tamannaah in Odela 2. “Working with big stars is always a safer route in commercial cinema and gives actors the space to plan their careers more strategically,” he adds.



The actress shot to fame in Tollywood after working with top stars such as Mahesh Babu (Guntur Kaaram), Ravi Teja (Dhamaka), and also grabbed nationwide attention with the chart-busting ‘Kissik’ song featuring Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. Her combination of glamour, screen presence, and dance skills has clearly caught the attention of Tamil filmmakers.



“Her good looks and talent are being noticed now. If she delivers hits, she is likely to sign more Kollywood projects,” Ashok Teja observes. The success of these upcoming films could further cement Sree Leela’s position in the Tamil film industry.

“After working with Telugu superstars, she is now getting opportunities with top Tamil stars, which is a clear testament to her growing popularity in the neighbouring state,” Ashok Teja concludes.