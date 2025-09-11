Srabanti Chatterjee’s Devi Chowdhurani finds resonance as restored temple reopens ahead of Durga Puja release

History, heritage, and cinema came together in a remarkable moment as the revamped Devi Chowdhurani Temple in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, was unveiled just weeks before the release of Devi Chowdhurani: Bandit Queen of Bengal.

Also known as the Devi Chowdhurani Kali Mandir or Samsan Kali Temple, the shrine carries immense cultural and historical weight, dedicated to the legendary Devi Chowdhurani — a symbol of courage, empowerment, and resistance in Bengali folklore. Believed to have been founded in the 18th century by Devi Chowdhurani herself along with her associate Bhavani Pathak, the temple was tragically gutted by fire in 2018. Its meticulous restoration has revived not only its architectural beauty but also its spiritual aura, with striking new murals depicting the fearless exploits of the two rebels who stood against British rule.

The temple’s reopening comes at a time when the story of Devi Chowdhurani is being reimagined for the big screen. Directed by Subhrajit Mitra and produced by Aniruddha Dasgupta (ADited Motion Pictures) in association with Soumyajit Majumdar’s LOK Arts Collective, the film marks India’s first Indo-UK Bengali co-production. With Srabanti Chatterjee in the titular role and Prosenjit Chatterjee in a pivotal character, the project is one of the most anticipated releases this Durga Puja.

Prosenjit Chatterjee shared his excitement at the timing of the restoration:

“Just hearing this gives me goosebumps. The reconstruction of the Devi Chowdhurani temple is truly a moment of pride and devotion for all of us. What could be better news than this, when our heritage and faith come together to be preserved for future generations?”

Srabanti Chatterjee echoed his sentiments, saying:

“It was an unexpected news for me. I was thrilled and overjoyed. Our film tells the story of the first woman freedom fighter of our country. It celebrates the empowerment of women. The effort to reconstruct the dilapidated temple and restore its former glory is an outstanding step. In this way, we are paying our sincere homage to these forgotten warriors of our freedom struggle. Our film Devi Chowdhurani is releasing this Durga Puja.”

Director Subhrajit Mitra added, “I knew that such a temple exists in North Bengal, and I have personally visited it myself. After the film’s release, perhaps we will go there to offer our prayers. But even before that, it feels wonderful to see this initiative.”

While the temple was formally inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the moment resonated far beyond politics. It was a reminder that the legend of Devi Chowdhurani is not confined to folklore but continues to inspire stories of courage, resilience, and empowerment.

As Durga Puja approaches, both the restored temple and the film’s release promise to reignite public imagination around Devi Chowdhurani’s enduring legacy — blending faith, history, and cinema in a way that feels both timely and timeless.