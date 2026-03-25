‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Byung-hun Begins Working on Disney+ K-Drama ‘The Koreans’

Los Angeles: Disney+ K-drama 'The Koreans' recently went on floors. 'The Koreans' is a reimagining of the acclaimed FX series 'The Americans'. It will feature Lee Byung-hun and Han Jimin as North Korean spies living undercover in South Korea, as per Variety. Set against the wave of democratisation and cultural modernisation that swept through South Korea in the early 1990s, the series centres on a middle-class family concealing a treasonous secret. Lee Byung-hun, best known for his stint in "Squid Game" and "No Other Choice", and Han Jimin, of "Heavenly Ever After" and "Love Scout," lead the cast. Ahn Gilho, whose credits include "The Glory" and "Memories of the Alhambra," directs. The series is produced by Imaginus, behind "Tempest", "Typhoon Family", and "Can This Love be Translated?" alongside Studio AA, a co-producer on "Tempest". The screenplay is adapted by Park Eunkyo, known for "Made in Korea" and "Mother," from the original FX series created by Joe Weisberg and showrun by Weisberg and Joel Fields, which starred Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.



The original series won the Golden Globe for Best Drama in 2019 and received AFI TV Program of the Year accolades for each of its first five seasons, from 2014 to 2018. "The Koreans" will release exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu in the US.

