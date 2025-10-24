Prabhas Reveals His One Bad Habit in Spirit

Rebel Star Prabhas, who continues to reign supreme with consecutive Pan-India blockbusters, is now gearing up for his next massive venture- Spirit. The film will be helmed by the sensational filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has already scored a rare hat-trick of hits with his first three directorial outings. Promising to be a pulse-pounding Pan-World action spectacle, Spirit unites two powerhouses of Indian cinema in what’s shaping up to be one of the most electrifying collaborations in recent times.

To mark Prabhas’ birthday, the makers unveiled a unique audio teaser titled “SOUND-STORY.” Interestingly, it features no visuals, but only a gripping exchange between Prabhas and Prakash Raj’s characters. The protagonist, an academy-topping IPS officer, finds himself on remand in jail, where Prakash Raj plays the tough and authoritative Jail Superintendent determined to teach him a lesson for his misconduct. When ordered to don a prisoner’s uniform, Prabhas delivers a chilling reply: “Since childhood, I have had one bad habit.”



The SOUND-STORY offers a tantalizing glimpse into Prabhas’ intense and commanding portrayal, leaving audiences guessing about that “one bad habit.” It also hints at Prakash Raj’s formidable role, setting the stage for a powerful on-screen confrontation. For fans, this serves as a thrilling and unconventional birthday treat from the Spirit team.



Tripti Dimri, who delivered a striking performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, reunites with the filmmaker, this time as the leading lady opposite Prabhas. Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi and veteran actress Kanchana, who appeared in a crucial role in Arjun Reddy, will be seen in significant roles in Spirit.



Spirit is planned as a truly global cinematic experience, set to release in nine languages, reflecting its massive scale and universal appeal.



Produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, under the prestigious banners of Bhadrakali Pictures Productions and T-Series Films, Spirit is set to go on floors soon. Anticipation is already sky-high for what promises to be one of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema.

