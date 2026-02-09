Spirit: Sandeep Vanga to Replace Prakash Raj Over Differences?

According to industry sources, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was unhappy with actor Prakash Raj during discussions for Spirit. “Sandeep is now looking to replace him with a Bollywood actor,” says a source, adding that Prakash Raj was expected to play Prabhas’ father in the cop drama, though nothing was officially confirmed.



The source claims that creative differences cropped up between the director and the actor over the portrayal of the character. “Sandeep wanted a subtle, low-key performance, while Prakash Raj felt the role needed to be stronger and more impactful. Due to this difference in approach, both decided to part ways,” the source explains.



Some reports also suggest that a few scenes featuring Prakash Raj were already shot and may now be scrapped, with plans to reshoot them using a new actor.



Interestingly, Prakash Raj had earlier replaced Bollywood actor Rajat Kapoor in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, where he reportedly played Mahesh Babu’s father. “Prakash Raj is strong-minded and does not compromise on his performance for anyone. In fact, he impressed Rajamouli within a few days of work and proved once again that he is a director’s actor,” the source notes. The pairing of Mahesh Babu and Prakash Raj as father and son was widely appreciated in the blockbuster Dookudu.



It would not be surprising if Prakash Raj has walked out of Spirit, as he is known to take decisions based on instinct and gut feeling. “It could well be a decision that works in the best interest of both the actor and the film,” the source concludes.

