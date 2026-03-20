Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Becomes the Most-Watched of All Time

The new trailer for the latest installment of the MCU Spider-Man franchise has dropped, and it has already shattered records, significantly increasing excitement among fans for the new Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man film.



Fans are finally getting to see their favorite superhero swing on screen after five years. This time, Spider-Man: Brand New Day features a cast that goes beyond the previous films. Tom Holland’s MCU hero will be joined by Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, as they face threats like Michael Mando’s Scorpion and more. The presence of these characters, combined with the long wait for a new Spider-Man movie, has pushed anticipation through the roof—and that can now be measured.



According to Sony (the company co-producing the film), based on data from market research firm WaveMetrix, the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has amassed 718.6 million views, making it the most-watched trailer in 24 hours of all time.



The upcoming Spider-Man film has completely obliterated the previous record, which also belonged to an MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, with 365 million views. This massive viewership, along with overwhelming love and support, highlights the excitement and hype surrounding the film. It also comes as good news for Disney and Marvel, which have faced major setbacks in recent years, with several high-profile projects underperforming.



Last year was considered one of Marvel’s weakest, as it saw multiple box office disappointments. The franchise released three films, with the highest-grossing being The Fantastic Four: First Steps at $521.8 million. It was followed by Captain America: Brave New World at $415.1 million and Thunderbolts at $382.4 million.



The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer’s record becomes even more impressive when compared to Tom Holland’s biggest Spider-Man film to date. Spider-Man: No Way Home garnered 355.5 million views in 24 hours—less than half of what Brand New Day has achieved in the same timeframe. Based on No Way Home’s $1.92 billion box office run, the 2026 film could potentially reach the $2 billion mark.



The plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up where the last film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, left off. At the end of that film, Doctor Strange casts a final spell on Peter Parker to save the multiverse. The spell erases Peter Parker from the memories of his loved ones, removing all knowledge of him as Spider-Man. This decision was made at Peter’s own request to prevent further chaos caused by the multiverse breach.



In Brand New Day, Peter must start from scratch, reinvent himself as Spider-Man, and find a way to reconnect with his loved ones. At the same time, he faces multiple new antagonists.



If Spider-Man: Brand New Day succeeds in delivering an entertaining film and meets audience expectations, it could become a game-changer for Marvel and the superhero genre. Its success might also revive the dominance of superhero comic-book movies, which has slowed in recent years.



With the trailer becoming the most-watched in 24 hours of all time, the MCU could potentially see not just one, but two films cross the $1 billion mark in 2026—also counting December’s Avengers: Doomsday—and possibly even two films surpass $2 billion.



The film is set for a worldwide release on July 31, 2026.





By - Satvik AVP



