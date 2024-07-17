SIIMA 2024 Date, Venue and Time

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back with its 12th Edition to celebrate the best of South Indian Cinema. SIIMA is a true reflection of South Indian cinema and connects the Global South Indian Film fans to the South Indian Film Stars. SIIMA 2024 has announced the nominations from the films released in 2023 calendar year.



SIIMA 2024 Event will be held in Dubai on 14th and 15th September 2024.

Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, Chairperson of SIIMA has announced the SIIMA Nominations for the films released in 2023. Speaking about the Nominations Brinda Prasad Says “Over the last couple of years the South Indian film makers have broke the language barrier and have produced national hit by making regional the new national; SIIMA 2024 is going to have a strong contenders list”.

Dasara (Telugu), Jailer (Tamil), Kaatera (Kannada) and 2018 (Malayalam) are leading the SIIMA Nominations in most of the popular categories.

In Telugu, 'Dasara' directed by Srikanth Odela, starring Nani and Keerthi Suresh, is leading with 11 nominations, while 'Hi Nanna,' starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, follows closely with 10 nominations.

In Tamil, ‘Jailer’ directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, starring Rajinikanth is leading with 11 nominations while ‘Maamannan’, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh, follows closely with 9 Nominations.

In Kannada, ‘Kaatera’ directed by Tharun Sudhir, starring Darshan is leading with 8 nominations while ‘Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A’, starring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, follows closely with 7 Nominations.

In Malayalam, ‘2018’ directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, starring Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali is leading with 8 nominations while ‘Kaathal - The Core’, starring Mammootty and Jyothika, follows closely with 7 Nominations.

The winners are chosen by an online voting system.

Fans can vote for their favorite stars and movies on siima.in and the Facebook page of SIIMA.