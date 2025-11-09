Thrissur : Actress Anupama Parameswaran, known for her roles in Tillu Square and Kishkinda Puri, has lodged a cyber complaint against a 20-year-old woman for online harassment.

In a detailed statement, the actress revealed that she was subjected to a malicious online campaign targeting her and her family. “A few days ago, it came to my notice that an Instagram profile was circulating extremely inappropriate and false content about me, my family, and even tagging my friends and co-actors. The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegations, it was deeply distressing to witness such targeted harassment online,” she said.

Anupama added that she took immediate legal action after learning about the incident. “Upon becoming aware of this, I immediately filed a complaint. The Cyber Crime Police responded promptly, and with their assistance, the individual responsible was identified,” she explained.

The actress further emphasized the importance of digital accountability. “Owning a smartphone or having access to social media platforms does not give anyone the right to harass, defame, or spread hatred against others. Every action online leaves a trace, and accountability will follow. We have proceeded with legal action, and the individual will face the consequences of her actions,” she noted.

Concluding her statement, Anupama reminded that public figures are not exempt from basic rights. “Being an actor or a public figure doesn’t strip away basic rights. Cyberbullying is a punishable offence, and accountability is real.”