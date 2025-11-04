Soundscapes of India – Season 2: India’s First Music Showcase Festival

Season 1 bore witness to this impact, sparking cross-border collaborations, artist showcases abroad, and renewed global curiosity about India’s regional and folk traditions. Artists like Baul Mon journeyed from a remote village in Bengal to perform at the Gwangju Busking World Cup in South Korea, while Tāl Fry, a percussion fusion collective, made its international debut at the Rainforest World Music Festival in Malaysia. These success stories are a testament to what can happen when opportunity meets authenticity.

Building on this momentum, Soundscapes of India – Season 2 is set to make an even bigger impact. With an expanded footprint and deeper engagement across the creative value chain, the festival will bring together global cultural delegates, festival directors, and music industry leaders from Spain, Portugal, Poland, Thailand, Egypt, the Netherlands, Jordan, Indonesia, Japan, Estonia, Germany, Canada, South Korea, and more.

Across three vibrant days, Delhi will transform into a melting pot of music, ideas, and cultural exchange, as the festival showcases performances by bands and creators from over 12 Indian states, representing the country’s incredible cultural and linguistic diversity.

The event will feature:

Curated Music Showcases highlighting India’s regional, folk, indie, classical and fusion talent.

Global Music Conference: Power-packed sessions and panel discussions with global industry leaders, festival programmers, and cultural policymakers.

Workshops and Mentorship Sessions: In-depth sessions on rights management, the creative process, emerging industry trends, and effective monetization strategies for artists.

Networking Opportunities and Pitch Sessions connecting artists with promoters, programmers, and global festivals.

Empowering India’s Music Ecosystem - At its core, Soundscapes of India aligns with the Government of India’s vision to position Indian music and creators on the global stage while establishing Delhi as the Creative Capital of the nation. The festival also reinforces IPRS’s role as a catalyst for creator-led growth, fair pay, and cultural recognition, empowering music makers to thrive in the digital age.

Commenting on the festival, Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, said: “Soundscapes of India is about amplifying the unheard. It’s about giving creators, especially from regional and independent spaces, the visibility and opportunities they deserve. Through this platform, we aim to redefine how the world experiences Indian music — not as a single entity, but as a vibrant mosaic of sounds, cultures, and stories that reflect the nation’s diverse creative spirit.”

A Gateway to Global Collaboration - Soundscapes of India serves as a gateway for cross-border cultural exchange, inviting global curators, programmers, and festival directors to discover India’s hidden gems. By fostering international dialogue and collaboration, it paves the way for Indian artists to be programmed, promoted, and celebrated across the world.

This year’s edition promises not just performances, but meaningful conversations on rights, royalties, and representation, underlining the need to build a sustainable future for music creators. It’s where art meets advocacy, creativity meets commerce, and tradition meets innovation.

A Celebration of India’s Creative Spirit - From the majestic rhythms of the Northeast to the coastal beats of Goa, from Ladakh’s folk roots to Carnatic fusion and indie revolution — Soundscapes of India captures the essence of a country that speaks in many musical languages but beats with one creative heart.

International participation at SOI S2 includes 15 global festival directors scouting talent and performance by South Korea’s Choori Band, highlighting India’s growing cultural diplomacy through music. The showcase festival format allows artists to transform their local success into global opportunities, while promoting India as a hub for cultural tourism, creative economy, and live entertainment. Soundscapes of India – Season 2 will feature an extraordinary lineup of India’s finest emerging and established music talent, spanning multiple genres and regions. From leading creators like Sahil Vasudeva, and Ambi Subramaniam to the Ladakhi folk-rock fusion of Dashugs, the Kashmiri Santoor virtuosity of Younis Majid Rather, and the activist-driven soundscapes of Assam’s Rain in Sahara, to the socially resonant Imphal Talkies, Mizoram’s genre-bending Boomrang, and experimental pop/rock sensations Meghdhanush from Gujarat, the festival promises to showcase India’s unparalleled musical diversity. Bangalore’s Carnatic-rooted Lakshya,, and the country’s first all-female hip-hop collective Wild Wild Woman. The festival also brings avant-garde jazz fusion from Bodhisattwa Trio, the classical-crossover charm of The Thayir Sadam Project led by Ambi Subramaniam, Kolkata’s folk ensemble The Outlanders, Delhi’s world-fusion Pakshee, Chennai’s innovative ACQ, and several more.

Highlighting the importance of Music Showcase Festivals and the impact of Soundscapes of India, Mr. Kaushik Datta - Music Creator, Founder Director of MusiConnect India, Founder President of MusiConnect Asia, and Vice President of the Global Music Market Network — shared,

“As India’s own Music Showcase Festival, Soundscapes of India is not only opening unsighted doors for rural, tribal, and independent artists from the remotest regions, but also offering international delegates a rare opportunity to experience, in one place, the incredible diversity of Indian music. It enables them to discover new sounds, connect directly with creators, and build an international market for a community that has long remained underrated or overlooked.”

As the festival prepares to open its doors this November, Soundscapes of India – Season 2 stands as a testament to India’s boundless musical spirit a celebration of heritage, innovation, and limitless possibilities.