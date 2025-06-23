Soul of Maargan From Vijay Antony's Movie Is Intense

Vijay Antony’s upcoming film Maargan is gearing up for release on June 27th. Directed by Leo John Paul, the film is touted to be a murder mystery-crime thriller.



A lyrical video titled Soul of Maargan was unveiled today. Black Devil is portrayed by Ajay Dhishan. Composed by Vijay Antony, the highly intense score perfectly underscores the fierce and menacing presence of the character. Lyricist Bhashyasree wrote the song.

Samuthirakani, Mahanati Shankar, Preethika, Brigida, Vinod Sagar, Ajay Dhishan, Deepshika, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan are playing different roles in this "gripping edge-of-the-seat thriller packed with suspense, crime, and investigative elements".









Brigida will be seen as a police officer. Vijay Antony's films have relied on their unique premises in the past.

