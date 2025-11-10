True Story of How Hope Found Its Goal in Kashmir

Sony LIV today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming original series Real Kashmir Football Club, an extraordinary retelling of how two men turned a region’s passion for football into a movement of hope and pride.

Streaming from 9th December, the series chronicles the inspiring journey of two visionaries who dared to dream and build from scratch the first professional football club from Kashmir to play in India’s top-tier league and win a national trophy.

The trailer captures the emotion, brotherhood, and unwavering spirit that powered this remarkable rise, from muddy grounds to national glory. Featuring powerful performances by Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the series brings alive the pulse, pride, and unbreakable spirit of Kashmir through the lens of sport.

Manav Kaul shared, ”Being a Kashmiri, this story means a lot to me. The story of Real Kashmir Football Club goes far beyond football; it’s about the human spirit and the belief that change is possible even in the toughest circumstances. This is what hope looks like. It’s about resilience, dreams, and the courage to believe that something beautiful can rise.”