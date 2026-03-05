Let Cynics Question My Motives: Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood has offered free accommodation to Indians currently stranded in Dubai. Addressing those who question his motives for repeatedly stepping in to help people during crises, he says, “I know some people are raising questions about my motives for helping people during Covid, and otherwise. But tell me something: is humanism a questionable motive? Paise kidhar se aaye, kahan se aaye, yeh mera maamla hai (where I got the money to help people is my concern). Let the doubters and cynics question my motives. I won’t be deterred. Sir, wouldn’t you do the same if you had the means and the opportunity? We human beings have this tragic trait: na karenge na karne denge (won’t help and won’t let others help).”

Explaining his latest initiative, Sood says the offer of accommodation for stranded travellers is unconditional. “Just be my guest for as long as you need. The offer is open to all Indians in Dubai,” he says. Sood adds that the arrangements are being made through his professional associations and partner organisations in the city.

According to Sood, the decision came after learning about travellers stuck in Dubai due to flight disruptions and other logistical issues.





