Sonu Nigam Makes Satish Shah’s Wife Madhu Sing ‘Tere Mere Sapne’

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away the other day at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. Shah's family organized a prayer meet on Monday to pay their final respects. Shah's wife, Madhu Shah, who is also battling Alzheimer’s, came up with a heartfelt gesture.



A heartwarming moment unfolded as Madhu sang her husband’s favorite song with Sonu Nigam. In a video clip doing the rounds on social media, she is heard singing Tere Mere Sapne. "This song was also to convey what Madhu bhabi's last words of the songs are. WATCH IT TILL THE END to know what we all wish to promise Satish Shah that 'ham sang hai'," wrote a family friend who was present at the prayer meet.



Satish Shah last appeared in the ZEE5 web series, United Kacche, with Sunil Grover, where he played the role of Jogu Chimanlal Patel

