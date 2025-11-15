Sonu Nigam Extends ‘Satrangi Re’ Concerts to 3 Hours Amid Public Demand

After the spectacular Mumbai debut that drew 13,000+ fans, legendary singer Sonu Nigam has decided to add 30 minutes to accommodate some of his beloved tracks that didn’t fit the original 2.5‑hour set. The Padma Shri recipient has decided that all the concerts of his ongoing Satrangi Re tour will now feature a 180-minute non-stop act by him, starting with Hyderabad’s The League Arena on November 29th, 2025. The extension comes on overwhelming public demand following the tour’s electrifying Mumbai opening, where fans demanded more of his timeless hits.



Talking about it, Sonu Nigam says, “The original 2.5-hour set could not include a lot of my loved tracks such as ‘Kill Dil’, ‘Sapna Jahan’ and ‘Main Hoon Na’, among others. Hence, right after the Mumbai show, we decided to extend my performance by 30 minutes for the rest of the concerts to give audiences a musical experience to its full potential. Let the entire canvas be splashed with all colours possible in Satrangi Re.”



Sharing what encouraged them to make it a 3-hour concert, Rabbani Mustafa Khan, Organiser and Co-founder - NR Talent & Event Management says, “Mumbai’s runaway success forced us to make it a three-hour show. After the concert ended, we were flooded with requests to do another edition of Satrangi Re in Mumbai with a 3-hour duration. The advantage of working with an artiste as pure as Sonu ji is that he puts the audience and their love for his music first. We can’t wait to bring the magic of Sonu Nigam with some surprise additions to Hyderabad, Kolkata and the rest of the concerts.”



Namrata Gupta Khan, Organiser and Co-founder - NR Talent & Event Management, adds, “The overwhelming response in Mumbai has turned Satrangi Re into a cultural phenomenon, prompting fans across the country to demand more. But besides the audience, Sonu ji, too, is looking forward to the extended duration, as he wants to enjoy rendering all the tracks from his setlist that his fans have been waiting for.”



Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, "The response in Mumbai has been truly magical. Envisioned as more than a concert, the Satrangi Re India Tour brings to life an immersive, emotional journey through the many shades of love. Seeing an entire arena rise and sing with Sonu Nigam was both humbling and exhilarating, it was a powerful reminder of music’s ability to connect. After an incredible inaugural performance in Mumbai, the love and enthusiasm from fans made it clear they wanted more of Sonu Nigam’s magic. The upcoming shows now runs for three hours, a reflection of that heartfelt demand. At BookMyShow, we’re grateful to play a part in bringing such memorable experiences to life for audiences".



Satrangi Re is being lauded for its cinematic production, which includes world‑class audio‑visuals, hydraulic stage, LED wristbands and colour‑coordinated lighting. A curated setlist that walks the audience through seven emotions of love, featuring fan‑favourites like ‘Bijuria’, ‘Pardesiya’, ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’, ‘Mere Dholna’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’, among others.



Sonu Nigam's Satrangi Re India Tour is produced by NR Talent & Event Management, conceptualised by BookMyShow. Tickets selling out fast.