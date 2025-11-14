Son’s Arrival and Another Big Vision

Raghav Chadha and his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra, a rare example of a tie-up between politics and Bollywood, have been attracting attention as a happy couple ever since their marriage in September 2023. They welcomed their first child on October 19 this year. Raghav is not only over-the-moon about his status as a new father, he’s eager to see the youth of India joining politics.

Taking out time at the FICCI Young Leaders’ Summit 2025 in Mumbai to share some personal feelings, the Rajya Sabha MP described fatherhood as an “overwhelming feeling.” He said, “I feel so happy now in comparison to [everything else.]…This happiness is very different [from earlier experiences]…it’s like God’s blessings. This is pure bliss. God has made us all.”

Asked to elaborate on his comment that the youth of India now think hundred times before entering politics, he said, “When a child is growing up, his parents, family, relatives, teachers, principals, they all say he should become a big man — a scientist, chartered accountant, engineer, doctor, actor or sportsman. But none of them encourage young people to enter politics. Why? Because politics is considered a bad word. It is believed that politics is either for the unemployed or unemployable.”

Chadha added, “I think this notion needs to be changed. Politics needs to be cleaned up so that the youth of India participate in it. Because India is a very young country. If the youth do not [join politics] who will keep their aspirations, dreams, thoughts and opportunities alive? So, it is important that the image of India as a young country is reflected in its representatives in politics.”