Song out: Sunny Kaushal Drops Mid Air Freeverse Punjabi Rap Song

Sunny Kaushal, the new-age Punjabi Munda of Bollywood, extended his flamboyant personality to his latest rap song, ‘Mid Air Freeverse’, released in partnership with Mass Appeal. The Shiddat actor donned the hat of a lyricist and also lent his vocals to the fiery track.

This rap song, which is produced by UpsideDown and ICONYK, is new in the sense that Sunny Kaushal has thrown light on his Punjabi personality, and it's clearly visible in the rap's overall appeal.

The influence of the lyrics is elevated with Sunny's vocal depth. Besides this, the visuals of the track also feature Sunny looking as dapper as ever in a solid black suit, sharp beard, and classic shades - all that fall in sync with the whole vibe of the song.



Talking about his new song, Sunny shares, "It’s a super fun track, and I’ve poured my heart into it. I genuinely had a great time creating it, and I really hope fans and listeners enjoy it just as much while listening."



Navjosh Singh, Head of A&R at Mass Appeal, said, “When the opportunity of partnering with Sunny on this release was presented to us, it was a no brainer, given the quality of the song and seeing how passionate he was about doing music. We’re excited it’s finally out for the fans to enjoy.”



So far, Sunny Kaushal has shown his dynamic side with his performances in Shiddat, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Mili, and others. But, ‘Mid Air Freeverse’ showcases him in an unexpected and free-spirited avatar, something that's never-seen-before by the audience. A day ago, Sunny treated his viewers with the song's teaser, giving a glimpse of what's to come. Not only did it raise curiosity among his fans, but left them mind-blown with his appearance.



Amid the growing trend of Punjabi music, do you think Sunny Kaushal's Mid Air Freeverse could become another trending hit?

