Scoop: Jatadhara Finds Its Leading Lady in Sonakshi Sinha

DC Correspondent
3 March 2025 5:16 PM IST

While there’s no official confirmation yet, sources suggest that Sonakshi has been finalized for a powerful, never-seen-before role.

Picture by arrangement

Rumors are swirling that Sonakshi Sinha after SLB’s Heeramandi is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with the much-anticipated supernatural thriller Jatadhara. While there’s no official confirmation yet, sources suggest that Sonakshi has been finalized for a powerful, never-seen-before role.


Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Prerna Arora, the film, starring Sudheer Babu, has already generated buzz with a grand muhurat in Hyderabad. If reports are to be believed, Sonakshi might start shooting from March 8. We are expected to receive official confirmation soon.


DC Correspondent
