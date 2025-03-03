Scoop: Jatadhara Finds Its Leading Lady in Sonakshi Sinha

Rumors are swirling that Sonakshi Sinha after SLB’s Heeramandi is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with the much-anticipated supernatural thriller Jatadhara. While there’s no official confirmation yet, sources suggest that Sonakshi has been finalized for a powerful, never-seen-before role.



Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Prerna Arora, the film, starring Sudheer Babu, has already generated buzz with a grand muhurat in Hyderabad. If reports are to be believed, Sonakshi might start shooting from March 8. We are expected to receive official confirmation soon.



