Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up to make her Tollywood debut with Jatadhara, creating a buzz in the Telugu film industry. She follows in the footsteps of prominent Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, and Mrunal Thakur, who have ventured into Telugu cinema with diverse roles.

"Perhaps they are drawn to the fresh and unique characters crafted by Telugu filmmakers," says veteran producer M.S. Raju. "Janhvi played a village belle in Devara, Deepika portrayed a pregnant woman in Kalki 2898 AD, Mrunal impressed in Sita Ramam, and Kiara is seen in a unique role in Game Changer—all these roles differ from their glam-centric Bollywood images. I believe more Hindi actresses will venture into Tollywood.” Raju also suggests that as Telugu cinema pushes storytelling boundaries, this trend may reduce opportunities for South Indian heroines.

Director Karunakumar roped in Nora Fatehi for his period drama Matka, seeking her fresh appeal for a retro role. “We wanted her to evoke the elegance of yesteryear actresses like Savitri—graceful yet strikingly beautiful,” he explains. Known for her sizzling dance numbers like Dilbar Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate) and O Saki Saki (Batla House), Nora's song Le Le Raja in Matka takes a more subdued and sophisticated approach. "We consciously avoided excessive glamour and bold dance moves, focusing on her acting skills for a substantial role,” Karunakumar adds.

Even Bollywood dance sensation Urvashi Rautela is taking on a significant role in Daku Maharaj, alongside the song Dabidi Dibidi. With Telugu cinema expanding its pan-India appeal, Bollywood stars are now playing key roles, including antagonists opposite top Telugu stars. "These cross-industry collaborations are strengthening the reach of Telugu films among Hindi distributors," concludes Raju.