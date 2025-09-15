Sonakshi Sinha-Sudheer Babu starrer 'Jatadhara' to release on November 7th

New Delhi: "Jatadhara", starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, is all set to release in theatres on November 7. Backed by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the film is directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan. The movie investigates the enigma of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, examining myths and theories about its alleged supernatural powers, according to the official logline.

"Zee Studios is proud to bring 'Jatadhara' to the world. It's not just cinema; it's an experience that redefines scale, storytelling, and vision. Our partners Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, along with Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and the cast, are set to take audiences into a realm they've never seen before," said Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO of Zee Studios.

"After the success of 'Rustom' with Zee Studios, I am proud to return with an even bigger collaboration with Umesh ji through 'Jatadhara'. I am really grateful. This film is backed by a deeply rooted story that blends our cultural ethos with a global cinematic scale. With our vision and our incredible team, we are bringing audiences a rare experience�one that is both emotionally powerful and visually unforgettable," said Arora.

"'Jatadhara' is rooted in a folk tale where darkness collides with divine power, bringing audiences face-to-face with the presence of God. It's a story of faith, fear, and cosmic destiny," Jaiswal and Kalyan added.

The film is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda and co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora.

It also features actors Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala and Subhalekha Sudhakar, and will release in both Telugu and Hindi.