Sonakshi Sinha Gives Hilarious Response to Her Pregnancy Rumours

Mumbai: Ever since actor Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal, her pregnancy rumours have surfaced multiple times, and the actress has repeatedly clarified that she's not expecting.

Most recently, her appearance at a Diwali party once again sparked speculation, and this time, Sonakshi had a hilarious reaction to the buzz.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi posted several pictures flaunting her festive look from a Diwali bash. However, it's her caption that left everyone in splits. "World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper intelligent media) simply for posing with hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction... and then continue to dazzle this Diwali," she captioned the post. Sonakshi married Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in the much-awaited Telugu film, 'Jatadhara', which will hit theatres on November 7.

Earlier in September, the makers announced the film's release date, revealing that it will be out in both Hindi and Telugu languages. They also unveiled a jaw-dropping motion poster of 'Jatadhara', taking the excitement to the next level.