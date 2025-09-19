Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms on Sony LIV is a tale of ambition

Before the boardroom and the big wins, there was one teacher who changed everything. Sony LIV’s 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms is inspired by the life and philosophy of Mohit Tyagi, visionary mathematics teacher and founder of the education startup Competishun.

The show follows the journey of Ritesh (Paresh Pahuja), a rising venture capitalist who gives up everything to repay a debt not written in numbers, but in belief. Years ago, it was MT Sir (played by Gagan Dev Riar), his mentor, who shaped his path. Now, as life comes full circle, Ritesh steps away from the boardroom to stand by his teacher and help him build a bold new ed-tech dream.



Talking about the series, actor Paresh Pahuja, who plays Ritesh, shared, "This show is a simple and honest portrayal of the influence and impact some mentors have on our lives. Ritesh, the character I play, is a brilliant student, but there comes a time when he realizes that even he needs help, and that's when Gaganji's character, MT Sir, comes into his life. I truly believe that we all have that one mentor who has brought out the best in us, and they need to be celebrated."

Produced under the banner About Films, the producer and showrunner of the series is Abhishek Dhandharia. The show is created and written by Sameer Mishra and directed by Nishil Sheth. The show also stars actors like Girija Oak Godbole, Pradnya Motghare, Abhishek Ranjan, Keshav Mehta, Jai Kishan, Ashish Raghav, Ajay Chakraborty and Rajendra Bhatia.



A tale of ambition, gratitude, and the unbreakable bond between a mentor and his mentee, 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms is a reminder that sometimes, true success lies not in what you build alone, but in who you build it with.