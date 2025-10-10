Every Session With Thaman is A Masterclass in Music

Tell us what it felt like to lend your voice to “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” from OG — especially with stars like Pawan Kalyan and music by Thaman S. Was it everything you imagined your big Tollywood moment to be?

Honestly, it still feels surreal! Getting to lend my voice to a song in a Pawan Kalyan sir film, with music by Thaman sir is something I have always dreamt of and will always cherish. I have admired Thaman sir’s music for so long, so to actually sing under his direction was a dream come true. The whole experience taught me so much, and I am just grateful that my voice could be a small part of something so massive. I am humbled and honoured by this opportunity. It was absolutely everything I imagined and more. I have been such a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan sir for as long as I can remember, so to have my voice featured in his film still feels unreal. You have built such a distinct identity in the indie space with songs like ‘Jhumka Sway’, which are all about confidence and self-expression. How different was it stepping into the world of playback singing for a big Telugu film? It’s definitely a different space! In indie music, I have the freedom to express my own emotions, thoughts and stories, whereas playback is about becoming a voice that fits a character or a film’s world. But I love that challenge. It pushes me to adapt, to think beyond myself. My indie side gives me individuality, and playback teaches me versatility.





You are also working with Thaman S’ for Prabhas’s ‘The Raja Saab’. Can you tell us a little about that collaboration and what it’s been like continuing this musical partnership with him?

Working with Thaman sir again feels like such a blessing. My voice was part of the teaser and trailer of ‘Raja Saab’. Every session with him is a masterclass in music! I feel really grateful that he trusts me with his music. There’s so much to learn from him, and ‘The Raja Saab’ is shaping up to be really special.





You have a background in psychology, which is quite rare for a musician! How does that influence your songwriting or the way you connect emotionally with your listeners?

Psychology has definitely helped me understand emotions more deeply both mine and others. When I write or sing, I am always thinking about what someone might feel when they hear a line or melody. I think that awareness helps me stay authentic and empathetic as an artist. At the end of the day, music is about connection, and psychology has helped me tap into that in a more meaningful way.





You have performed for massive audiences — including 20,000 people at the Telangana Talli event — and now you are making waves in film music. How do you see your sound and artistic identity evolving from here?