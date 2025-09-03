 Top
Sobhita Seen Cooking, While Chaitanya Teases 'Waiting To Taste'

3 Sept 2025 11:07 AM IST

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her fans on Tuesday by revealing her culinary side through a series of Instagram posts from the sets of her upcoming project.

The actress shared pictures and videos of herself cooking—tasting a pot of sambar or dal, chopping okra, and even using a traditional mortar and pestle to grind spices. In a lighthearted moment, she was also seen playfully posing with a coconut as if about to throw it.



Adding a witty caption, Sobhita wrote: “#basichumanskills #lol #IYKYK #BTS #SetLife”—a direct nod to Naga Chaitanya’s earlier quip that she lacked “basic human skills.”

Chaitanya, not missing the chance to continue the banter, dropped a cheeky reply: “Waiting to get a taste of these skills.”

