Sobhita drops glimpses from her vacation; creates buzz with striking tattoos

Following in the footsteps of actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala has caught everyone's attention with her striking tattoos. Fresh from her Europe trip, she was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport, effortlessly stylish in a casual blue dress and sunglasses. However, it was her bold body art—spanning her arms and legs—that had fans buzzing. Are these real tattoos or just intricate mehendi designs?



In the South film industry, especially among actresses who marry into traditional, high-profile families like the Akkineni clan, extensive body art is rarely seen. While many actresses opt for subtle ink—tiny symbols or meaningful words—Sobhita's bold, banjara-style tattoos set her apart. This has led to speculation: Is she redefining style norms as the Akkineni bahu?





Earlier, Samantha and Trisha sported minimal tattoos in the past, but nothing as elaborate as Sobhita’s recent display. Whether Sobhita’s ink is permanent or a temporary experiment remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—she knows how to keep everyone talking!

Sobhita shares glimpses from her vacation



Actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to Instagram to share snapshots from her latest vacation, captioning them “Vibes.” The pictures showcase her enjoying meals at various restaurants in Amsterdam and Mexico, indulging in everything from smoothies to bite-sized samosas.