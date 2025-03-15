Sobhita & Chay’s Thrilling Day at the Racetrack
After jet-setting across Mexico and Amsterdam, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya embrace high-speed thrills at the Madras International Circuit in Tamil Nadu
After exploring Mexico and Amsterdam, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have now taken their adventures to Tamil Nadu—this time, with an adrenaline rush. The couple spent a thrilling Saturday at the Madras International Circuit in Kanchipuram, indulging in high-speed action.
Sobhita shared glimpses of their racetrack experience on Instagram, starting with a snapshot of the duo posing on the track. She kept it effortlessly chic in a black top, khaki pants, and a cardigan tied around her waist, while Chay looked suave in a white T-shirt, dark pants, and sunglasses.
One standout moment captured Sobhita behind the wheel of a race car, fully geared up in a helmet and secured with chunky seat belts. Other pictures featured a radiant Chay and a striking silhouette of Sobhita next to a car. Keeping her caption minimal yet fitting, she simply dropped a racing flag emoji.
Fans flooded the comments with admiration. “Super gorgeous couple,” one wrote, while another excitedly noted, “Bavamardi looking handsome ra.” A third summed it up: “My top fav in a single post.”