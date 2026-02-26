So Proud of International Recognition: Hema Malini Reacts to Dharmendra's BAFTA Awards 2026 Homage

Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra was honoured at the recently concluded British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards 2026 (BAFTA), celebrating his enduring legacy during the 'In Memoriam' segment. The tribute marked a significant recognition of the late actor's contribution to Indian cinema on an international platform. Reacting to the homage, veteran actor-politician Hema Malini expressed immense pride on social media, sharing her admiration for Dharmendra's work and the global acknowledgement of his cinematic journey. Taking to her Instagram handle, Hema Malini wrote, "So proud of this international recognition of Dharam ji's contribution to the film industry. #baftaawards #bafta2026."

In a moment that beautifully bridged cultures, the legendary actor was honoured during a deeply moving performance by acclaimed British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware. Ware, during the 'In Memoriam' segment of the BAFTA 2026, delivered an emotional version of Barbra Streisand's 'The Way We Were', marking a sombre moment in which those who passed away last year were commemorated. A special video montage accompanied Ware's live performance, highlighting the life, career, and achievements of the late actor. "Over the last year, we have sadly lost many friends and colleagues from the film industry, and we now take a moment to pay tribute to them with a special performance from Jessie Ware. The tributes we pay at our Film, Games and Television Awards are moments for pause, reflection and remembrance of all the extraordinarily talented people who dedicated their lives to the screen arts," stated the official social media handle of BAFTA. Bollywood legend Dharmendra, fondly known as the industry's 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving a void in Hindi cinema. Known for his gentle smile, charismatic screen presence, and six-decade-long career, some of his memorable performances came with films like 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', and 'Anupama', among several others.

