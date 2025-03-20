From Fairy Tales to Action Thrillers

This week has an exciting lineup of new releases and classic rereleases. Catch Snow White, Locked, and Pintu Ki Pappi among the fresh arrivals, or relive the magic of Lamhe, Ghatak, Yaariyan, The Karate Kid, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. And if you haven’t already done so, don’t miss Aamir Khan’s films, which are still running strong from last week!

From Disney’s latest live-action spectacle to action-packed thrillers, quirky comedies, and Bollywood gems back on the big screen—big screens, bigger stories this week, making it the perfect time to head to your nearest PVR-INOX Cinemas.

Snow White

Disney's Snow White returns in a live-action remake of the 1937 animated classic, itself inspired by the Brothers Grimm's 1812 fairy tale. The film stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, with Andrew Burnap in a new role created for this version.

Directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man), this newest reimagining follows Snow White as she is forced into the forest when her stepmother seizes the kingdom. With help from seven dwarfs (created by CGI), she fights to reclaim her rightful place. The film gives its heroine more depth, showing her determination to become the leader her father always believed she could be.

Expect a visually stunning experience with dazzling new musical numbers and plenty of charming animated animals. This reimagination of Snow White is Disney's latest effort to bring its classic animated films to life for a new generation. Don't miss it on the big screen!

Locked

Locked is a tense action thriller starring Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgård. A remake of the Argentinian film 4X4 (2019), the film follows Eddie (Skarsgård), a thief who breaks into a luxury SUV, only to realise he's walked into a deadly trap. The vehicle's owner, William (Hopkins), is a vigilante with his own twisted sense of justice. As the hours pass and the walls close in, Eddie must outwit his captor or face a fate worse than prison.

Directed by David Yarovesky and written by Michael Arlen Ross, the film also features Ashley Cartwright, Michael Eklund, and Navid Charkhi. Produced by Evil Dead mastermind Sam Raimi, Locked delivers high-stakes tension with two powerhouse actors. Catch it in theatres for a thrill you won't forget.

Pintu Ki Pappi

In this quirky Hindi romantic comedy, Pintu discovers a bizarre problem—every woman he kisses ends up marrying someone else. What starts as an unfortunate streak soon turns into a business opportunity when he and his uncle find a way to profit from his unusual "gift." But when love enters the picture, things get complicated.

Directed by Shiv Hare, Pintu Ki Pappi stars Shushant, Jaanyaa Joshi, and Vidhii in lead roles, along with veteran actors Murli Sharma and Vijay Raaz. Packed with humour, romance, and unexpected twists, this film promises plenty of laughs. Watch it in theatres for a fun-filled ride!