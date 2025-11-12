Sneha Reddy Wants Allu Arjun As Husband in Every Life

Allu Sneha Reddy, the wife of Allu Arjun, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. She opened her heart about the love of her life. They have been married for over a decade and have two kids, Ayaan and Arha.

She wrote, “I love my husband... He is the best. I love him to death. I am sooo lucky to have him. I am the luckiest girl. He is the biggest jackpot of my life. In every life, I want only him as my husband." The lovely note serves to show the bond the couple share.



Fans out there are commenting on Allu Sneha's post with heart emojis.



On the career front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Atlee’s movie. The big-budget movie will be a multi-lingual release co-starring Deepika Padukone and others. Recently, the actor's younger brother, Allu Sirish, got engaged to Nayanika Reddy.

