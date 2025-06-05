Sneak Peek Of Tonight's Episode Of TMKOC In Collaboration With I4C

A sudden call from an unknown girl leaves Popatlal intrigued. She claims her phone has crashed and urgently needs his number to receive an OTP for her exam. Oblivious to any foul play, Popatlal, ever the helpful bachelor, decides to assist. But soon, his instincts as a journalist kick in, and suspicion begins to brew.

The identity of this mysterious girl and her sudden connection to Popatlal sparks intrigue. Fueled by curiosity and his journalist instincts, he embarks on a quest to unravel the truth. Is he on the brink of discovering something extraordinary, or is he about to stir up a storm of fresh chaos?





Recap of the previous episode: Mehta Sahab, now jobless after being fired by his boss and told never to return, grapples with the unbearable guilt of having betrayed everyone’s trust. Despite his own hardships, he is determined to repay every penny of the money lost, even if it means giving up his house. This drastic step leaves the society torn—some hail his honesty, while others worry if this is truly the right solution.