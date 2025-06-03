Sneak Peek Of Tonight's TMKOC Episode:The Fallout Of Bumper Munafa Fund

The tension in Gokuldham Society reaches its peak as everyone directs their frustration toward Mehta Saab. Since he was the one who introduced the idea of "paison ki baarish" and convinced them about the investment, the residents hold him responsible for the massive loss. They demand he find a way to recover their money or do something to rectify the situation.

Consumed by guilt and unable to face their disappointment, Mehta Saab breaks down. With a heavy heart, he takes it upon himself to promise that every penny will be repaid, no matter what it takes. But the question remains can Mehta Saab find a solution to this crisis, or will he have to bear the monumental task of repaying everyone on his own? To watch the full episode, tune in tonight at 8:30 PM, only on SAB TV!





Recap of the previous episode: At the police station, Inspector Chalu Pandey admits the case is beyond his jurisdiction and directs everyone to the cybercrime department. Determined to uncover the truth, all the men of Gokuldham Society head to the cybercrime office. Back in the society, tension is high as the residents anxiously await updates. Bagha, Natu Kaka, and Bavri arrive with startling news the group they trusted so much has vanished without a trace.