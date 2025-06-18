Sneak Peek of Asit Kumarr Modi’s TMKOC Tonight’s Episode: Pumpkin pranks and ghostly signs: The mystery unfolds!

As everyone steps into the holiday home, an unusual incident occurs—a large pumpkin is suddenly hurled from above, narrowly missing the group. Though no one is hurt, it leaves them unsettled.





Could this be a bad omen or the work of a playful ghost? The Gokuldham residents, eager to relax and enjoy their vacation, now face a lingering question will the ghost continue with these mischievous antics, or is something more sinister waiting ahead?





Don’t miss tonight’s episode—where chaos reigns, friendships are tested, and emotions run wild, all served with the signature TMKOC madness!





Recap of the previous episode:





As the Gokuldham members arrive at the holiday home, excitement fills the air as they gear up for three days of uninterrupted fun, with no phone network to disturb their enjoyment. The boss, informed of their arrival, checks with Thapa about revealing the ghost story, but Thapa assures him he hasn’t said a word. When the boss asks about the CCTV cameras, Thapa mentions they’re broken due to mischievous monkeys.





As everyone prepares to enter the bungalow, a black cat leaps in front of them, leaving the group wondering is this a bad omen, or could it be a sign of something more sinister? Is there really a ghost in the holiday home?