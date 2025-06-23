Sneak Peek of TMKOC Tonight’s Episode: Will Popatlal Choose Chakori Over Gokuldham?
Is this the beginning of a new chapter for Popatlal, far from Gokuldham, or just another clever move in Chakori’s web of mischief?
As Popatlal and Chakori stand by the old well, their conversation takes an intriguing turn. He speaks with enthusiasm about building a house near the well, imagining a peaceful life together. Chakori seems equally captivated, sharing his fascination with the idea.
The moment feels almost surreal, as if time has slowed around them, with the serene jungle and the stillness of the well adding to the enchantment. Just as Popatlal seems lost in the possibilities of this newfound connection, the distant, familiar voice of Mahila Mandal echoes through the air, breaking the spell and pulling him back to reality.
Don’t miss tonight’s episode—where chaos reigns, friendships are tested, and emotions run wild, all served with the signature TMKOC madness!
Tune in at 8:30 PM on Sony SAB TV!
Recap of the pervious episode:
Amidst the lively celebrations at the holiday home, where everyone is dancing and cheering each other on, Bhide and his family step up to perform. Suddenly, Bhide spots a shadow on the terrace wall and screams, leaving everyone shocked and the festive mood briefly interrupted.
While the others deny seeing anything, Madhavi tries to calm Bhide, suggesting it might just be his imagination. Sonu, trying to lift everyone's spirits, invites Thapa and his wife to join the dance. As everyone retires for the night, Bhide suddenly wakes up, startled by a shadow. Driven by curiosity, he climbs the stairs to the terrace and comes face-to-face with the ghost, Chakori—the same girl Popatlal seems to fancy. But is this truly a ghost, or is there more to the story?
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
