Sneak Peek of Asit Kumarr Modi’s TMKOC Tonight’s Episode: Ghostly Mischief Begins!

As everyone enjoys tea and snacks on the lawn by the pool, Mehta Sahab notices Popatlal is missing. Unbeknownst to them, Popatlal has wandered into a nearby jungle while on a call.





In the jungle, he hears the jingling of a woman's anklet. Curious, he spots a woman sitting nearby. Just as he gathers the courage to approach her, Thapa arrives to bring him back, warning about the dangers of animals and insects. As they turn to leave, Popatlal is stunned to see the woman has vanished without a trace.

This marks the beginning of the ghost’s mischief, and Popatlal becomes her first unsuspecting target in a series of spooky pranks on the Gokuldham member?



Recap of the previous episode:

As everyone settles into their chosen rooms in the bungalow, Bhide expresses his unease, pointing out the strange events so far – Bapuji getting stranded, the black cat crossing their path, the pumpkin falling from the roof, and the eerie paintings around. He warns Madhvi that something spooky is definitely brewing in this holiday home.

Meanwhile, Sodhi is secretly planning a party and stashing his stuff for the perfect moment, while Thapa busily arranges tea and snacks for everyone. Unbeknownst to them, a ghostly shadow looms, fascinated by the Gokuldham guests. She promises that while they've come here for fun, she’ll ensure it’s all on her terms.

Will the ghost hijack their holiday plans, or will the Gokuldham member manage to outwit her and have their share of fun?